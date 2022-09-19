Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Dangote, Adesina, Others for Nigeria's Global Investment Forum in New York

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable, is organising the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum, NIEPF, a global economic investment platform, this time in New York, United States.

The business roundtable is in furtherance of the Federal Government's bid to open up the country's economy to international capital and attract foreign investments.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, explained that the high-level event was scheduled for Thursday, September 22, 2022, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly taking place in the American city.

The statement read: "Holding alongside the annual global gathering, the NIEPF is expected to draw the presence of world leaders in politics, economy, media as well as Civil Society organisations and international media to focus on the vast economic potentials of Nigeria and Africa's leading economy.

"Most significantly, President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver the keynote address at the event and will also host a high-level presidential session with fellow Presidents and Heads of delegations on issues that need joint action for African countries on the development drive such as the Post COVID-19 recovery and financing priorities; Africa's investment climate and the market as well as de-risking the continent.

It further stated that the speakers and panellists at the event include Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group; Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Satya Nadella, Chairman Business Council of the United States and Chief Executive Officer Microsoft Corp, Antony Blinken; Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank, AfDB, among others,

The rest are Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others.

; John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; and Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, who is also the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council.