Nigeria: 2023 - Why Obi Can't Fix Nigeria's Security Challenges - Oshiomhole

Mr Oshiomhole says Mr Obi couldn't tackle insecurity in Anambra as governor and therefore lacks the capacity to fix it in the whole country.

Mr Oshiomole made this claim on Sunday while speaking at the APC Youth Summit in Abuja.

Mr Obi, who was the governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, promised to prioritise tackling insecurity and fix the economy if elected president next year

The former governor is remarkably popular among the Nigerian youth on social media even though his record as Anambra governor has been repeatedly attacked by opponents.

Mr Obi is facing Bola Tinubu of the ruling party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and several others at the February presidential election.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, stated that Mr Obi's successor, Willie Obiano had to embark on forceful removal of kidnappers from the state because the former failed to tackle insecurity.

He is basing his claims on videos posted on YouTube.

"For those of you who are social media warriors, go to google and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano's administration in Anambra state. What you are going to find on YouTube is Governor Obiano using bulldozers to demolish the homes of kidnappers and those involved in Bakassi boys and Bakassi girls.

"Who was the governor when Bakassi developed in Anambra State? Who solved the problem? If a man could not fix the security challenges in Anambra State, which requires courage, how can he convince you that he will fix security all over Nigeria? Don't take it from me, go to YouTube. I don't want to look for trouble, I am a small man, anybody can deal with me.

"If he had solved the security problem, would Obiano be demolishing people's houses, the houses of kidnappers? When he says, 'I will fix Nigeria ask him, have you fixed your state?" he said.

Mr Oshiomhole also took a salvo at the credentials of the LP candidate in the area of economic development.

"He calls himself a trader, what trade does he do? Importing or exporting? What does he import? Find out. You'll know those brutalising the economy," he said.