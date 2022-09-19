Liberia: President Weah Names New Ambassador to U.S.

Few days ahead of his visit to the United States of America, president George Weah has named a new ambassador there and has recalled the previous ambassador.

An Executive Mansion statement said late Thursday.

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has nominated Mr. Jeff Gongoer Dowana as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America with concurrent Non-Resident Accreditation to Canada and Mexico.

"President Weah made the nomination on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

Ambassador Jeff G. Dowana replaces Ambassador George W. Pattern who has been recalled," the statement further said.

Ambassador Dowana holds a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from the NYACK College in New York. He earlier earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Liberia.

He is a career diplomat who served at several postings including in London, New York, Washington DC, Paris, and his current assignment as Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Kuwait.

No reason was given for the replacement of the previous ambassador.