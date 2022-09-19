Ghana: NPA Shuts 3 Filling Stations for Cheating Customers

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has shut three filling stations for dispensing petroleum products or fuel less than the quantity consumers pay for in Sunyani, in the Sunyani Municipality of in Bono Region.

The stations are; Frimps oil at Penkwase, Goil near Eusbett Hotel and Engen, all in the Sunyani Township.

In the case of Frimps, all the seven dispensing units functioning at the time of the visit of NPA, were 'under delivering', whilst, Goil and Engen had two and four of their nozzles 'under delivering' respectively.

However, the NPA team observed that some of the nozzles at these filling stations were dispensing petroleum products more than what the consumer had paid for.

The random exercise was undertaken after the team led by Kwadwo Odarno Appiah and Eunice Budu Nyarko, Bono Regional Manager and Consumer Services Manager respectively, sensitised commercial drivers and traders at the Nana Bosoma market, popularly known as Wednesday market, in Sunyani.

The Bono Regional Manager said that the Authority will continue to monitor operations of fuel stations to ensure consumers have value for money, saying the defaulting fuel stations would be sanctioned.

"The Authority will require a report on investigations carried out by the stations as to what caused the anomalies of the nozzles", she said.

Eunice Nyarko further cautioned fuel stations to desist from the practice of using ramps and shaking of vehicles when dispensing fuel, cautioning that "The NPA will not hesitate to lock temporarily, stations caught using ramps".