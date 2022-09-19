Liberia: 'They Blamed Me for Everything' - ANC Political Leader React to Viral Video

Marshall — Alexander B. Cummings, the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) and Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) says no amount of lies or blames put against him can deter him from bringing about the real change that Liberians desire.

The ANC's Political Leader statement comes in the wake of a video making rounds on social media, reporting that the George Weah-led government is contemplating rigging the upcoming 2023 General Election.

Minutes after the video was posted, fingers mainly from supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change have been pointed at Mr. Cummings for orchestrating what they termed a plot to tarnish the image of the government.

Although Mr. Cummings did not state clearly whether or not he was responding to individuals who are accusing him of being the one behind the video, however, speaking Sunday at the graduation ceremony of the Green Pastures School System in Marshall, Lower Margibi County, the ANC Political Leader said he is prepared to bring genuine change to Liberia when he is elected President after the 2023 election.

"We will not give up. They can say what they want to say. They lied to me about everything. They blamed me for everything but it's not true and it doesn't matter. Let them keep blaming me, let them keep lying to me. The reality is, we are fighting for you, we are fighting for Liberia. Together we can change this country," Cummings said.

He added: "We want a Liberia where we can give every Liberian the same benefit. We can't promise you the outcome but the same opportunity should be for every Liberian."

"We have to change Liberia so we can get better schools, better roads, running water, and electricity. We have the resources but our leaders are not spending the money on us. Our leaders are spending the money on themselves and that is what we need to change. We need a better Liberia," Mr. Cummings said.

According to the ANC strong man, no matter religion, tribe, or settle, no Liberian should be more privileged than the other.

He said what should give anyone the advantage is what they do with their lives, that is, the choices they make.

"If you decided to steal, if you decide to break the rules, we will punish you because it is your choice. If you decide to be good and make the sacrifice, we will reward you," he said.

Cummings continues: "We want to build a Liberia where every Liberian can have the benefit of this country. We don't want a Liberia where a few people steal all the money and benefit themselves and their families, we want a Liberia where every Liberian can benefit."