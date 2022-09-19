Ghana: Fight Against Galamsey - Sefwielubo Chief, Brother Arrested Over 'Galamsey'... Police Chase 6 Others

19 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzeiboye

Takoradi — The police last Friday arrested the chief of Sefwi Elubo in the Western Region, and his brother, for their alleged involvement in illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey'.

The police are also pursuing six other suspects in connection with illegal mining in the area, and investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief's brother.

A statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said "the suspects, chief of SefwiElubo, Nana Anini Baffour, and his brother, KwadwoAffi, were arrested following police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town."

The police said that, "Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity".

The statement indicated that investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects, who are on the run, are the main people behind illegal mining activities in the town.

It said "As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all those involved will be brought to face justice".

The arrest of the chief comes at a time when there are widespread concerns about the involvement of some influential persons in 'galamsey'.

Following the re-emergence of galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, some citizens have accused some traditional leaders for being complicit in the act.

According to them, some traditional leaders conspire with illegal miners by releasing land to facilitate mining activities.

In the wake of these developments, government has reaffirmed its commitment to dealing with the menace, and bringing all perpetrators to book-

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X