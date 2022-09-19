Ghana: Ashanti Zongo Chief Cautions Against Tricksters

Sultan Umar Farouk Saeed, the Zongo Chief in the Ashanti Region, has advised residents of Zongo communities to be vigilant when dealing with people offering goodies, which are too good to be true.

He said such characters were often fraudsters whose modus operandi was to offer juicy packages to the unsuspecting public.

The Zongo Chief in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed worry that some miscreants were swindling people, especially in this economic downturn.

Sultan Saeed advised that "beyond such fraudulent schemes, people should do proper checks to verify the authenticity of any venture before investing their money in them. "

He urged the public to report people operating suspicious schemes to the police for the necessary action to be taken to avert the possibility of many people falling victim to such unscrupulous characters.

Some people in Asawase area in the region were recently defrauded by some people claiming that the government was going to disburse funds to citizens adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fraudsters took GH¢ 20.00 each from their victims as registration fee for the disbursement of funds, but it turned out to be a fake scheme without authorization from any government agency.

Some of the victims are still struggling to retrieve their Ghana cards and other forms of identification, taken from them by the swindlers under the pretext of facilitating their applications.

The GNA gathered that about 1,000 people, mostly women, within the Asawase constituency, were swindled by some persons.