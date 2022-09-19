Liberia: Representative Aspirant of Montserrado County District #14 Donates School Materials to Over 2,000 School-Going Kids

Monrovia — Smiles could not cease from the faces of residents of Montserrado County District #14, most especially women, as they were given school materials for their children by Representative aspirant Kerkula Muka Kamara.

School materials ranging from book bags, copybooks, pens, pencils, and other equipment were given to parents to ease their burden.

Lucy Tarpeh, 43, mother of 4, is a resident of Doe Community. She told FrontPage Africa over the weekend at the launch of the initiative in Clara Town that the gesture from Mr. Kamara came at a time when her family is struggling to purchase school equipment for all four of her children.

"My husband is not working and the business I am doing cannot cater to all of my children's school needs but the donation from Mr. Kamara, our-incoming lawmaker has put smiles on my face," Madam Tarpeh said.

Hajah Kromah is a resident of Clara Town. She praised Mr. Kamara for his gesture adding that it has released economical burdens from the shoulders of many struggling parents in the district.

According to Madam Kromah, many of the parents in the district are single mothers that are struggling to send their children to school.

"In times of suffering, anyone who gives you a helping hand is a savior. God will not come down from Heaven but he can pass through people like Muka Kamara to help and we are grateful to him for helping us to send our children to school," she said.

Also speaking, the Montserrado County District #14 Representative Aspirant Kamara said the distribution of school materials for kids will affect the entire district.

"After hearing from the National Government that schools are now opened and looking at the economic situation of our country, we have decided to get some school materials such as books, book bags, feet wears and other items for school-going kids of our district so that we can help parents who are finding it difficult to get school materials for their kids," Mr. Kamara said.

Mr. Kamara has run for the Montserrado County District #14 seat twice in 2011 and 2017. Despite his desire to contest for the third time, he says his gesture to his district school-going kids is some of the many things he regularly does for residents of his district.

"The records are there, this is what we have been engaged in. From time immemorial, this is not the first nor the second time. This is something that we are used to, we are already addicted to it, and we always do it for our people," he said.

According to Mr. Kamara, the money used to purchase the huge numbers of school materials come from his friends both in and out of Liberia who sees his effort to help the less fortunate in his district as a good endeavor.

"As you know, two years back now, COVID-19 has taken over the entire world and the world is faced with economic problems. To even find school fees now for our school-going kids is a challenge. Looking at that, we can not say we will pay everyone's children's school fees but in our weak way, what we can do is to make sure that we provide school material for the children to use in school," Kamara said.