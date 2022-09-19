Nigeria: Govt Seeks Private Sector's Partnership to Lift 100m Nigerians Out of Poverty

19 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachallom, says the federal government's plan to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty by 2030 is attainable if stakeholders play their expected roles effectively.

Addressing reporters in Abuja weekend, she said: "The private sector is supposed to play a huge role because we cannot all be dependent on government."

She added: "We want more job centres created in the 744 local government areas and the states. That's how the government equally wants to help.

"The National Directorate of Employment was actually brought to ensure that the informal sector is well taken care of and that is the problem for the government.

"A large percent of people in the informal sector are not insured, but with the National Health Insurance Act which was just passed, the insurance has to go to the informal sector too now.

"The federal government's policy to move 100m Nigerians out of poverty is real."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X