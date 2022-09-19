Nigeria: Present NFF Exco Members Shouldn't Seek Re-Election, Ex-Dos Demands

Mr Kofar-Soro says the present NFF members have wasted eight precious years of Nigerian football.

All members of the current Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must step aside and not seek re-election, a former Director of Sports, Aliyu Kofar-Soro, has said.

Mr Kofar-Soro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the present NFF Executive Committee members "have just wasted eight precious years of Nigerian football".

He stated that they did not need to continue in power because they have only succeeded in destroying Nigerian football in order to fester their own individual interests.

"Maybe we need to urge the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, as well as the Chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Sports, to help us in this regard.

"They need to save Nigerian football from further deteriorating, by ensuring credible candidates are elected whenever the elections are held.

"All those present NFF Executive Committee members must step down, and should not get re-elected, for wasting eight years of Nigerian football.

"They have only succeeded in destroying the game for their selfish interests. They don't have to wait until Nigerians chase them out," Mr Kofar-Soro, who retired as a Director of Sports in Katsina State, said.

The retired football referee said the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has the duty of ensuring justice prevails in Nigerian football.

"This is by ensuring no single member of the present NFF Executive Committee contests and tries to return. They must all step aside."

The former board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said there was also the need to amend the NFF Statutes, insisting that anything short of this is fraudulent.

"The federal government should intervene and discuss with world governing body, FIFA, and find a way out since we believe FIFA will sanction Nigeria simply because steps are being taken to clean the Federation of rot and ensure the sector did not collapse.

"The Minister must, therefor, muster the political will to implement the most crucial aspects of the 10-Year Football Development Master Plan," he said.

