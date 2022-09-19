Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Whip Lady Strikers in Super Cup

Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Lady Strikers 6-1 on Match Day 2 in Group B of the Women's Super-Cup at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. Striker Mavis Owusu hit the back of the net three times to become the first player to score a hat-trick having netted in the 16th, 63rd and 81st minutes of the game.

Forward Tracey Twum opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a thunderbolt shoving off three defenders before smashing home the opener. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah added to the tally in the 47th minute before Deborah Amponsah recorded an own goal a minute later. With the game heading to a 6-0 drubbing, Edem Atorvor pulled one back in the 89th minute to reduce the deficit.