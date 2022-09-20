Nigeria: Record 1.8 Tons of Cocaine Seized in Drug Bust in Nigeria

Pixabay
20 September 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recovered cocaine with an estimated value of $278 million in what it called a record seizure.

Authorities in Nigeria have seized a record 1.8 tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of $278 million (€277 million).

The drugs were recovered from a residential estate's warehouse in the city of Lagos, a spokesperson for the country's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said on Monday.

The agency added that the cocaine was destined for customers in Europe and Asia.

The drug raid came after years of investigative work and at least four people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are believed to be members of an international drug syndicate that was being traced by the Nigerian drug agency from 2018, in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

West Africa is a major transit center for cocaine made in Latin America and sold in Europe.

In April this year, over two tons of cocaine was seized in Ivory Coast while 9.5 tons of cocaine was recovered in Cape Verde.

dvv/wd (dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X