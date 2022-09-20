Nigeria: SNEPCo to Shut Down 200,000 Bpd Bonga Vessel for Maintenance

Shell Nigeria Exploration, and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has announced that its 200,000 barrels per day capacity Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel has been scheduled for Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) in October.

Although the company did not specify how long the scheduled maintenance would last, it was learnt that a similar maintenance in May 2020 shut down the oil production facility for at least two weeks.

The oil firm that announced the development in a statement by Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson, its Media Relations Manager, said the maintenance will include statutory recertification and critical asset integrity activities.

Mrs Essien-Nelson said the scheduled turnaround maintenance of the offshore Bonga asset would be carried out with safety as top priority.

She quoted SNEPCo's Managing Director (MD), Elohor Aiboni, as giving the assurance recently at a session with the chief executive officers of contractor companies participating in the Bonga TAM.

The MD said: "The Bonga TAM is important to revitalise this important critical national asset. But more important is carrying out the turnaround safely.