Nigeria: Supreme Feeds Harps On Effective Collaboration to Address Challenges in Nigeria's Poultry Industry

The Pandagric Novum Limited (PNL), manufacturers of Supreme Feeds, has emphasised that increased partnership with customers is needed to tackle the challenges facing poultry businesses in the country and stem the rising price of poultry feeds to make poultry products affordable to the common man.

The Chief Executive Officer of PNL, Mr. Bruce Spain, highlighted at the company's annual distributors' conference in Abuja that was tagged "Partners for Growth," the urgent need to form a close-knit community to address the challenges hindering the poultry industry.

Spain, however, stated that this year's conference is hinged on fostering a stronger relationship between the company and its distributors and rewarding them for their patronage over the years.

The conference hosted and rewarded its distributors across Nigeria with recognition awards and cash gifts and brought together distributors from all 36 states to recognise their efforts and get feedback for better customer satisfaction.

He said: "We understand the difficulties that abound in carrying out this kind of business in Nigeria, and so, it became imperative for us to form a close-knit community where we welcome distributors into our Supreme Feeds network and reward them for their efforts."

The General Manager, Sales and Marketing of PNL, Mr. Tunji Osoko, said: "At Pandagric, we want to redefine the concept of farming and be the choice producer of feeds and food in Nigeria. When you talk of Supreme Feeds, you talk about feed that gives quality nutrition, something a bit more advanced than what others have to offer in the market."

One of the awardees, Mr. Olayemi Segun, said the award would help him stock more birds and improve his sales. Dr. Hauwa Yahaya, who became a distributor two years ago said: "Pandagric has made me have more connections with other distributors and on my own, I have brought in more farmers who are testifying amazingly to the results they are getting from Supreme Feeds."