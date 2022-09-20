Niger: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

19 September 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in New York City. Secretary Blinken and President Bazoum emphasized the importance of Niger's leadership on governance and security response efforts in the Sahel, and they discussed our collective efforts to address food insecurity. The Secretary and the President also stressed that bilateral cooperation is essential to advance our shared interests in peace, security, and prosperity in Niger and the region.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X