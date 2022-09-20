Liberia: A Citizen's Plea for a United Opposition

Over the last few months, I have received, both privately and publicly, calls from numerous Liberians to serve as the vice presidential candidate to various opposition politicians in a bid to oust the CDC government at the polls in October 2023.

My answer is a resounding NO to everyone! The decision is based on the fact that President Weah, regardless of how we feel and think about him, still has a base of Liberians who believe in him and his ability. Hence any chance for a regime change is only possible through a collaborative approach.

The last few years, many Liberians were extremely happy when some opposition political parties came together and formed the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). Therefore, it seems many Liberians are eagerly pining for the prospect of politicians setting aside their egos for Liberia's sake as the presidential elections draw near. Such an approach informs the younger generation that there are still few patriots who would sacrifice their ambition for the nation's sake, which only serves to promote peace and stability.

We all watched with horror as the CPP disintegrated like Humpy Dumpty, bringing us back to square one. Presently, the three prominent opposition leaders (Joseph Boakai, Alexander Cummings, and Tiawon Gongloe) are making the case that they are the best for Liberia. I believe that if these three gentlemen get on the ballots as individual candidates, they will be MASSIVELY FLOGGED by President George Weah.

I believe that for Liberia to achieve the change that many desire, these three candidates must decide on a single ticket. It is time that egos, personal interests, and the numerous selfish advisers stand aside so that the welfare of Liberia can for once be preeminent.

Joseph N. Boakai, Alexander Benedict Cummings, and Tiawon Saye Gongloe, the power of life and death of the opposition is in your hands. You all have two options, unite and let Liberia thrive or continue as individuals and allow Liberia to struggle.

In Union, Strong Success is sure!