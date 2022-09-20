Ghana: Illegal Cylinder Refurbishing Facility Busted At Makola

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and Ghana Police last Friday raided an illegal cylinder refurbishing facility and arrested seven suspects at Makola in Accra.

The suspects, who were arrested following a tip-off, were engaged in refurbishing damaged cylinders, and re-introducing them into the market.

Three trucks of ceased cylinders ranging from 5kg to 14.5kg, wielding tools, cutting and grinding tools, paints and accessories were retrieved from them during the operation.

Briefing the media, the Director of Gas at NPA, MrsAkuaNtiwaaKwakye indicated that the Authority through its investigations found that the suspects were operating without permit and certification from the appropriate authorities.

"It is obvious they are compromising on quality for their parochial interest at the detriment of the unsuspecting consumers of gas," she added.

Mrs Kwakye noted that these refurbished cylinders formed part of the major causes of fire outbreaks in our various marketplaces, workplaces, and homes.

As such, she emphasised that the NPA's intervention wascritical because the country kept recording several domestic fires, which had claimed lives and properties.

Mrs Kwakye said it was therefore imperative for all and sundry to condemn these negative acts and be circumspect in getting cylinders on the market.

Mr M. A. Korsah, Assistant Director of Safety, GNFS, urged all consumers of LPG to be on the lookout for some of these substandard cylinders that have been reintroduced into the system.