Ghana: Govt to Dualise Peduase to Koforidua Stretch of Madina-Koforidua Road - Minister

The government is considering the dualisation of the Peduase to Koforidua stretch of the Madina-Koforidua road, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Akyeampong, has disclosed.

He said the decision apart from completing the dualisation of the full Medina-Koforidua road would also open up the region for investment and tourism.

Speaking at the Sunday edition of the bi-weekly Minister's briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra, he said plans were at the advanced stages and soon work would commence.

The Minister explained that the region had about 7,400 kilometres of road network, but less than 260 kilometres had been paved with very minimal asphalt overlay.

However, he said from 2017 up to today the region under the current administration had seen over 570 kilometres of the roads receiving asphaltic overlay.

Apart from that, he noted that government had awarded 5,400 kilometres of road on contract and 1,487 kilometres had been completed for use so far.

The roads, he said, were made up of 206 urban roads, 3,860 feeder roads and595 Highways.

Mr Acheampong further explained that when the current government assumed power there were only 260 kilometres motorable asphaltic roads in the region but right now this had given way to massive improvement in the region with over 100 works in asphalt overlay.

Apart from the numerous road projects, the Minister said the region had received significant investment in other areas including health and education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the area of education, he said the government had provided a number of infrastructure for learning and this included, state-of-the-art Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) school at Abomosu, theTechnical Vocational Education and Training (TVET)centre at AkyemAnyinam, the vocational institute at Kitase- Akuapem, Phase I of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, two-storey and a 12-unit classroom block at Abuakwa State College in Kyebi.

In addition, was a 12-unit classroom block at ManyaKrobo SHS, 2-storey boys' dormitory block for Akroso SHS, a 15 unit classroom block at Okuapeman SHS, and a 14-unit classroom block at Bepong SHS, among others.

In the area of health, the Minister said in line with government's vision to create and expand access to health care and enhance the quality of health service delivery in the region, various development projects in the health sector in the region had been commenced and were progressing steadily with some already completed.

"The renovation of the TettehQuarshie Memorial Hospital, Completion of the Aburi Hospital, construction of the Eastern Regional Hospital, the completion of the Somanya District Hospital, modernisation of the Kibi District Hospital, construction of the 40-bed Maternity Hospital at Enyiresi, all formed part," he said.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to support the government to fix the problems of the country.