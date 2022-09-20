Ghana: 'Govt Proven to Be Committed to Devt Needs of Citizenry'

The government has proven to be committed and dedicated to meeting the developmental needs of the citizenry, Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has stated,

"I can confidently say the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is the best because within its short period in power, it has proven to be dedicated, determined and committed to meeting the developmental needs of the people," he touted.

Mr Darko-Mensah noted that the government cared about its citizens than any other political party which was evidenced in the numerous developmental projects it was undertaking in Nzema, Jomoro Municipality and across the country.

He stated when he visited the Jomoro municipality to inspect ongoing projects as part of his three-day working visit to the Nzema area which included construction site of the new government hospital at Elubo, which is near completion, 42-bed health facility, which is expected to have an out-patient department, theatre, Infectious Disease Centre and staff housing units.

Mr Darko-Mensah indicated that when completed, it would provide healthcare delivery to the people in and around the Jomoro enclave and help reduce pressure on Half Assini Government Hospital, which was currently the only hospital that served Jomoro and he also visited the site for the construction of a Forward Operating Base (FOB), a secured forward operational level military position commonly used as a military base to support strategic goals and tactical objectives at Ezilinbo in the district to protect the country's oil resources.

When completed, the base will serve as an advanced military operational location from where the security of the country's offshore oil fields can be coordinated and maintained which is being executed by Messrs Amandi and Vuluxx and will include breakwater and jetty with double lane tarred road, berthing facilities, and accommodation for military personnel.

Mr Darko-Mensah assured that the entire project would be completed and commissioned by the first quarter of 2024 and said Dr Kwame Nkrumah built a military base in Sekondi and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was constructing another one in Jomoro.

He disclosed that the petroleum hub being created in the Jomoro area would generate 780,000 jobs and inspected ultra-modern articulator truck terminal at Elubo to deal with perennial transit truck congestion in the border town and haphazard parking of cargo trucks in the municipality.

Louisa Iris Arde, the Municipal Chief Executive, also touted achievements of the government for the past six years for improving livelihoods by ameliorating the plight of the people despite global meltdown that had had toll on the country's economy.