Ghana: NGO Supports Cancer Surgery of Boy, 12

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Cancer Support Network Ghana (CSNGH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has donated GH¢8, 000.00 towards the surgery of a 12-year-old cancer patient.

The boy, Bright Acheampong Obour, underwent 10 cycles of chemotherapy to treat spindle cell sarcoma.

Spindle cell sarcoma is a rare cancerous tumour, which can develop in the bone or soft tissue and can also arise in any part of the body but is most common in the limbs.

Obour, who has been out of school for two terms due to his ailment need the amount for excision and skin grafting.

His parents spent huge sums of money for chemotherapy on the boy and were finding difficulty in raising the GH¢8, 000.00.

Mr Richard Mumuni, Media Relations Officer of the CSNGH, presented the cheque to GH¢8,000 to the parents of Obour at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), in Accra.

MrMumuni stated that CSBGH's attention was drawn to the predicament of the boy and decided to assist him.

He said the cost of cancer treatment was high and called on individuals and corporate institutions to assist cancer patients.

MrMumuni assured that the NGO would continue to support cancer patients in the country, adding "sometimes people are unable to survive cancer because of financial constraints so let us all come on board and support patients by paying their bills."

Receiving the cheque, Bright's father, Mr Joseph KwabenaObour, expressed gratitude to CSNGH for the support.

He said "We have really spent a lot on his treatment so getting GH¢8,000.00 for this excision and skin grafting would have been very hard for us but luckily CSNGH came to our rescue and we are here today, happy and looking forward to the day he will be booked for the procedure. We are elated and grateful."

