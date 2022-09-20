Ghana: Tolon MP Extends Electricity to 7 Communities

Tolon — Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Member of Parliament (MP) for Talon Constituency in the Northern Region has connected seven communities to the national grid.

The beneficiary communities are Lungbung Yizegu, Kurugu Vuhiya Yili, Wayamba Nyoring, Adumbili Yili, Asei Yili, Tolon Nafaring and Kanshegu.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the project, the MP said this formed part of his campaign promises to connect the communities to the national electricity grid.

Alhaji Iddrisu said, he would continue to partner different entities to bring development to his people.

He stated that the connection of the communities to the national grid would help the people establish businesses.

"As Member of Parliament for the area, I would continue to lobby for more project for people in the constituency," Alhaji Iddrisu said.

He said his gesture was in connection with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision for every community in the country to have access to electricity before his tenure of office.

The MP said he would work with the Ministry of Energy to ensure that the rest of the communities in the area were connected to the national grid.

Alhaji Habib said Tolon and its environs will never lag behind in terms of development as long as he remained MP.

He however urged the people to bury their differences and work towards the development of the constituency.

Chief Yushaw Barihama Danaa thanked the MP for his contribution to the development of Tolon, adding that "the people would no more travel long distances to other communities to charge their phones."

He said the extension of electricity to Tolon would help boast economic activities in the communities.

The chief appealed to the MP to provide mechanised boreholes for the people now that they have electricity.