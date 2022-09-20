Ghana: Afriyie Ankrah Announces Intention to Contest NDC Gen SEC Position

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his intention to contest the General Secretary position of the party.

He noted that his priority was to engage disgruntled cadres, sympathisers, well-wishers supporters and members of the party in order to unify the party so as to remain focused and resolute towards the 2024 elections.

Mr Ankrah indicated that the party, at this stage needed to be unified, peaceful, resolute and focused so that supporters and members who felt disgruntled and neglected in the past would have hope, trust and confidence in the leadership of the NDC.

He contended that his good human relations put him in a strategic position to fulfill his mission of winning the position to transform, revive the spirit of the NDC and the approach was to bring everybody on board saying "I know so many people, you know it is not as if there is a deliberate attempt to sideline anybody, it is just an evolution of the party and even the society.

"We are both physical and spiritual beings so you do not want to have key strategic people walking around with bitterness, of course there is some bitterness which is unfounded, if you are harbouring bitterness in your heart for no reason, you will die, but people who genuinely feel they have been neglected there is a way to bring them back and bring the spirit of the party back," Mr Ankrah observed.

According to him, there were some bitterness that were unfounded while others could be dealt with and resolved amicably to transform the fortunes of the party by winning the upcoming elections which should be a major issue and maintained that he was well positioned to win the contest and revive the NDC spirit to govern again.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X