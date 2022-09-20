Ghana: Afriyie Ankrah Announces Intention to Contest NDC Gen SEC Position

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his intention to contest the General Secretary position of the party.

He noted that his priority was to engage disgruntled cadres, sympathisers, well-wishers supporters and members of the party in order to unify the party so as to remain focused and resolute towards the 2024 elections.

Mr Ankrah indicated that the party, at this stage needed to be unified, peaceful, resolute and focused so that supporters and members who felt disgruntled and neglected in the past would have hope, trust and confidence in the leadership of the NDC.

He contended that his good human relations put him in a strategic position to fulfill his mission of winning the position to transform, revive the spirit of the NDC and the approach was to bring everybody on board saying "I know so many people, you know it is not as if there is a deliberate attempt to sideline anybody, it is just an evolution of the party and even the society.

"We are both physical and spiritual beings so you do not want to have key strategic people walking around with bitterness, of course there is some bitterness which is unfounded, if you are harbouring bitterness in your heart for no reason, you will die, but people who genuinely feel they have been neglected there is a way to bring them back and bring the spirit of the party back," Mr Ankrah observed.

According to him, there were some bitterness that were unfounded while others could be dealt with and resolved amicably to transform the fortunes of the party by winning the upcoming elections which should be a major issue and maintained that he was well positioned to win the contest and revive the NDC spirit to govern again.