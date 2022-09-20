Ghana: Teiman Evangelical Presby Church Elevated to District Status

The Tieman Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region was on Sunday elevated to a District status.

The ceremony which was in three phases involved the Dedication of the Chapel and unveiling of plaque, the main service and a fund raising activity to build a Manse to serve as the permanent residence of the pastors.

A seven-member District Executive Committee, led by Rev. Philip Eyram K. Avudoahor, the District Pastor was also sworn into office.

It was on the theme "Come, let us rebuild the walls of Jerusalem."

The event was interspersed with Borborbor traditional music and melodious tunes from the church choir, attracted several dignitaries including the Paramount Chief of Teiman Nii Manle Dzahaa I, who chaired the programme. Rev. Dr Mrs Vivian Balasu-Addo, Synod Moderator, Meridian Presbytery, the Synod Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, Rev. Dr Lawson K. Dzanku and members of other sister congregations in the region.

Rev. Dr Dzanku, in his sermon urged society to repent and purge themselves of the evil offences they had been committed against one other, eschew rancor and backbiting and rather shape society by promoting peace, unity and development.

He said the Ghanaian society had been plagued with a lot of socio-economic challenges, particularly the moral decadence that seemed to have eroded the moral fabrics of society.

Rev. Dr Dzanku said all hope was not lost because members of the society had a duty to repent of their evil practices, think about the future of Ghana, and help build it to become a better place for all.

The clerk said the shocking phenomena where some few people take control of what belonged to the masses and exploit it to their benefit because of their parochial interest whilst others wallow in poverty must not be allowed to continue.

"When you have the opportunity to serve the people, do it with zeal and dedication devoid of selfish interest," he said.

Rev. Dr Dzanku called on the public, especially the church to promote togetherness to turn resources and the fortunes of the country into success.

He cautioned the congregants against the theatrics of some imposters who paraded themselves as pastors to lure unsuspecting members of the society into sinful acts.

The newly created district began operation on July 1, 2019, and in three months of its creation, had won 27 souls, baptised over 20, currently the district's population runs into hundreds.

Nii Manle Dzahaa I urged the executives to constantly call on him so that together they can take decisions that would grow the church and the community.

Rev. Avudoahor in his maiden speech assured of serving the church to the best of his ability to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him as the first district pastor.