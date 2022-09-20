Ghana: Man Jailed 3 Months for Assaulting Gnfs Personnel

A young man said to be a 'loading boy' in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been sentenced to three months imprisonment in addition to a fine of GH¢1, 000 for slapping a personnel of Ghana National Fire Service, who was on duty.

The convict, Kwabena Baah,was sentenced by the Ejisu Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr K.B Frimpong, last Thursday, after he was found guilty of assault on a public officer.

This was in a statement signed and issued in Accra by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy OsafoAffum, on Friday.

It said according to the facts of the case presented in court by the Prosecution, Chief Inspector Yvonne MirekuAsomaning, the victim, is Assistant Station Officer (ASTSO) Gilbert Adeboah , is stationed at the Ejisu GNFS Command.

The statement said the victim was a member of a task force, comprising personnel of security agencies in the municipality, set up by the Assembly on August 31, 2022, to ensure the easy flow of traffic on the Kumasi-Accra Highway, by enforcing road traffic regulations.

It said on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, ASTNO Adeboah, while at post in front of the Ejisu Shell Filling Station, prevented a driver from attempting to alight a passenger at an unauthorised spot, and the driver obliged.

It said the convict who was also around asked the driver to disregard the orders of the officer and opined to the driver that the members of the task force had become obstacle to their work.

"Before the officer could utter a word, this "Loading Boy" slapped him in the face. With the help of other officers of the Task Force, he was arrested and handed over to the Police for necessary action," the statement said.

The statement warned the public to desist from assaulting any officer of the service in the performance of their duties, and assures to get justice for all personnel who would be assaulted in the line of duty.