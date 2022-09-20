Ghana: Estate Developer Accuses Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly for Illegal Demolition

An estate developer, Nana Ofori Boasiako, has accused the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly of illegally demolishing his building project at East Legon near the Araya Islamic School.

According to him it was strange how the very institution that granted the permit for the project to go on would turn around to demolish it.

Briefing journalists in Accra over the incident on Friday, Nana Ofori Boasiako, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Incant 2 solution Homes, described the demolition as unlawful and ill-motivated.

"I applied to the Ayawaso West Assembly that I want to cover the culverts and do it to the international standard to allow for easy flow of the drainage and they granted me the permit.

This drainage system that I'm covering is supposed to be done by the government but I have taken it upon myself to do it so that I can develop my office apartment without impediments," he stressed.

Nana Boasiako said the demolition was not only unlawful but unacceptable, adding that "how can the MCE issue a permit to me to develop and later come and demolish the project?"

Giving the background to the acquisition of the land, the Estate Developer explained that he legitimately bought that parcel of land years back from the family owning the land at a cost of $140,000 without any dispute.

Nana Boasiako who showed all documents to corroborate his claim indicated that he applied to the Lands Commission for the regularisation of the land which was granted by the Lands Commission at the cost of GH¢780, 000. 00.

He said it was, therefore, not possible for anybody to claim ownership of the land, leading to the demolition of his project.

Meanwhile, the Director Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey who was contacted by the media on phone said "there are a lot questions to answer and I think that the right thing has to be done".

"Laws do work in this country and I think that all of us certainly are not above the law. The Assembly as I said will have some questions to answer.

"From what I'm seeing here they are the ones who issued the permits to Nana and they have to clarify that they gave it to Nana. If it proves that they gave it to Nana then what happened this morning must be explained by the Assembly," Mr Commey fumed.