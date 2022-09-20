Ghana: Police Exhumes Body of Missing Man At Bamahu

The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working in the Wa Municipality, in the Upper West Region, on Sunday discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

A brief from the police said the body was later identified by family members as Seidu Baga, who was reported missing on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The police said the body was exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa, for autopsy and investigation.

The brief said the police have asked clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

It said the police would continue to maintain law, order and security in the municipality and surrounding communities.

The police assured Wa residents that the special intelligence and investigation teams would continue "to work around the clock with assistance from the affected people to ensure order".

Between April and September this year, at least eight persons with seven of them been security guards (watch men) were either killed or made to disappear under mysterious circumstances.

The has led to fear and anxiety among residents in the municipality, and youth staged a demonstration last Friday in protest to what they described inactivity on the part of security services and chiefs to the insecurity situation in the area.

Some of the demonstrators locked down shops of some foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians, in the municipality, but the police were able to restore order. - GNA