Ghana: Chiefs, People of Mim Appeal for Varsity

Mim — The Chiefs and people of Mim in the Ahafo Region have reiterated their appeal to government to fulfill its promise to site the proposed Ahafo University at Mim.

According to them, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 electioneering, accepted the appeal of the Paramount Chief of Mim, Okrofrobour Dr Yaw Adjei II, to build a university at Mim in Ahafo.

The Chairman for Mim Development Foundation (MDF), Nana Osei Bonsu, at a press conference on Friday in Mim, announced that Dr Yaw Adjei has allocated 150-acre land for the university project.

Nana Bonsu expressed worry that some political leaders in the Ahafo Region were planning to site the university at Goaso, the regional capital, and asked the Regional Peace Council (RPC) to intervene.

He asked the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) to elevate Mim, the most populous community in the region with vast land size, to a district status.

Nana Bonsu also urged the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MTCCA) to develop the Mim rock (Mim bour) and lake to tourist attraction sites, to generate revenue and create jobs for the youth.

He asked the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asunafo North, Osei Yaw Boahen, to complete the abandoned Mim market complex, which was started many years ago.

"We are calling on our Member of Parliament (MP), Evans Opoku Bobie, to ensure the abandoned AstroTurf project in Mim is completed. The Mim inner city roads should be asphalted," Nana Bonsu stated.

The Spokesperson for MDF, Peter Amole, appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ahafo Regional Minister, Georg Yaw Boakye, to rehabilitate the Mim-Nkensere, Mim-Sunyani and Mim-Kasapin road.

Mr Amole urged the Municipal Assembly to construct bungalows for police personnel in the area, to facilitate their duty, adding that maintenance of peace and security was a shared responsibility.

He said Mim produced 80 per cent of forest products exported from Ahafo Region and contributed 30 per cent of cocoa produced in the area saying that "Mim is endowed with Gold and other precious mineral resources."