Gambia: Friendship Hotel Murder Case Lands in Court

Twenty-five -year-old lady was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged with murder contrary to Section 187 and punishable under Section 188 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Kumba Sinyan on or about the 14th day of September, 2022, at the Friendship Hotel in Bakau, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, with malice aforethought, used a razor blade and cut one Momodou Lamarana Jallow, aged, 25 years, on his stomach, causing his death.

The prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Kebbeh, applied under Section 62 and 208A of the CPC for the court to transfer the case to the Special Criminal Division of the High Court. He also applied for the accused to be remanded, pending the hearing of the matter at the Special Criminal Division of the High Court.

His application was granted by the presiding magistrate.