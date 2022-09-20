Gambia: Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney Balloting Held

The balloting for the 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament was held on Sunday in Kuloro.
Fifteen villages are set to participate in this year's Kombo East inter-village football championship.
The balloting for the 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament is as follows:
Group A Group B
Kuloro 1.Pirang
Gidda Sukuta 2.Kafuta
Basori 3.Duwasu
Tubakuta4.Faraba Kairaba
Group C Group D
Amdalie 1.Sotokoi
Omorto 2.Jennu Kunda
Mandinaba 3.Bonto Koto
Ajax FC of Giboro
