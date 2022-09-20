Gambia: Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney Balloting Held

The balloting for the 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament was held on Sunday in Kuloro.

Fifteen villages are set to participate in this year's Kombo East inter-village football championship.

The balloting for the 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament is as follows:

Group A Group B

Kuloro 1.Pirang

Gidda Sukuta 2.Kafuta

Basori 3.Duwasu

Tubakuta4.Faraba Kairaba

Group C Group D

Amdalie 1.Sotokoi

Omorto 2.Jennu Kunda

Mandinaba 3.Bonto Koto

Ajax FC of Giboro

