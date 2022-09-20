Gambia: Modou Barrow Guides Jeonbuk to Victory

20 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' winger Modou Barrow has guided his South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to a 1-0 win over Seongnam FC during their week-32 fixtures of the K League 1 played at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

The 29-year-old scored his side's only goal in the 27th minute following Kim Jin-Su's assist.

Gambian international, Mo Barrow has now scored his 29 league goal for Jeonbuk in 23 matches.

The victory moved Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to 2nd position with 58 points, while the defeat maintained Seongnam FC at rock-bottom (12th) position with 24 points after 32 games.

