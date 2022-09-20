Gambia: Lichorr, Boy Abuko Grasp Crowns of Summer Beach Wrestling At Palma Rima

Lichorr and Boy Abuko have grasped the crowns of the Summer Wrestling organised by Japalanteh Promotion in collaboration with Jumbo Company on Sunday, 11th September at Palma Rima Beach.

Lichorr was crowned winner whilst Chattu Mam Gorr emerge runner-up in the grassroots category. Boy Abuko grasped the crown of the Lightweight, whilst Froncherr emerged runner-up.

The Summer Beach Wrestling Championship is one of the most enthusiastic beach entertainments in the country, which normally attracts people from across the Greater Banjul Area and across. It is becoming popular as people are becoming keener about it.

Modou Joof signs for Club Rachad Bernoussi

Modou Barrow guides Jeonbuk to victory