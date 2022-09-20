Gambia: Lichorr, Boy Abuko Grasp Crowns of Summer Beach Wrestling At Palma Rima

20 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Lichorr and Boy Abuko have grasped the crowns of the Summer Wrestling organised by Japalanteh Promotion in collaboration with Jumbo Company on Sunday, 11th September at Palma Rima Beach.

Lichorr was crowned winner whilst Chattu Mam Gorr emerge runner-up in the grassroots category. Boy Abuko grasped the crown of the Lightweight, whilst Froncherr emerged runner-up.

The Summer Beach Wrestling Championship is one of the most enthusiastic beach entertainments in the country, which normally attracts people from across the Greater Banjul Area and across. It is becoming popular as people are becoming keener about it.

Modou Joof signs for Club Rachad Bernoussi

Modou Barrow guides Jeonbuk to victory

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X