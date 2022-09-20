Gambia: Sanchaba Youths Clinch Brikama League Trophy

20 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sanchaba Youths FC on Sunday clinched the 2021-2022 Brikama League trophy after beating Manduar United FC 2-1 in a keenly-contested final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Dembo Marena and Ousman Darboe were on target for Sanchaba Youths FC during the match to earn the Sanchaba based-club the Sateyba summer biggest football jamboree league trophy.

Manduar United FC scored their goal through captain Omar Gassama from the penalty spot after Sanchaba Youths FC's net-minder Omar Fatty brought down Alpha Baldeh inside the 18-yard-box which eventually proved to be a consolation for the Manduar based-club.

As champions, Sanchaba Youths FC went home with a giant trophy and undisclosed cash prize, while Manduar United FC received an undisclosed cash prize as the runners-up.

