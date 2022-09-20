Gambia: Modou Joof Signs for Club Rachad Bernoussi

20 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian defender Modou Joof has signed for Moroccan club, Club Rachad Bernoussi from Guediawaye FC in Senegal.

The central defender signed a three-year deal with the Moroccan side for an undisclosed fee.

Joof, who can also play in a defensive midfield position signed with the Moroccan giants on 30th August 2022.

The Banjul born defender played for Guediawaye FC during the 2021/2022 season before penning a three-year contact which will tie him to the Moroccan side until 2025.

From 2016 to 2021, he played for The Gambia Ports Authority in The Gambia Football Federation First Division League.

The 19-year old also played for The Gambia Ports Authority academy from 2010 to 2016.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X