Gambia: Modou Joof Signs for Club Rachad Bernoussi

Gambian defender Modou Joof has signed for Moroccan club, Club Rachad Bernoussi from Guediawaye FC in Senegal.

The central defender signed a three-year deal with the Moroccan side for an undisclosed fee.

Joof, who can also play in a defensive midfield position signed with the Moroccan giants on 30th August 2022.

The Banjul born defender played for Guediawaye FC during the 2021/2022 season before penning a three-year contact which will tie him to the Moroccan side until 2025.

From 2016 to 2021, he played for The Gambia Ports Authority in The Gambia Football Federation First Division League.

The 19-year old also played for The Gambia Ports Authority academy from 2010 to 2016.