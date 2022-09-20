Gambia: 'Your Appointments Are Based On Confidence, Trust'

Honorable Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister for Youth and Sports has reminded the new National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) board that their appointments are based on the confidence and trust the President of the Republic of The Gambia has in them.

He therefore implored on them to execute their duties in line with the dictates of the NEDI Act and other legal documents guiding the operations of the agency.

Minister Badjie made these remarks during his inaugural speech of the new board members at his office conference room in Banjul.

He said NEDI is one of the trusted agencies of his ministry that provide career guidance, training, and business support to youth entrepreneurs in line with its mandate for youth employment.

"I am hopeful that with the caliber of people appointed to serve in the new board, we will strengthen the effort of management to provide opportunities for young people, especially migrant returnees and at-risk migrants. This will complement the effort of the Government in migration governance," he emphasised.

He urged the new board to leverage the existing goodwill of the institution within the donor community and help the institution deliver more and better programs for youth and women of The Gambia.

He hailed the Gambian leader for his enormous support to NEDI, and in general to the youth and women of the country.

Minister Badjie expressed appreciation to the previous board for their selfless dedication and commitment to the service of NEDI and young men people of the country.

Sanna Bah, newly appointed NEDI board chairperson thanked the minister and the President of the Republic for the trust and confidence bestowed in him.

He assured them of his board's smooth working relationship with the management of NEDI and Ministry of Youth and Sports in order to attain the goals and objectives as enshrined in the Act.

Abass Bah, General Manager of NEDI said in the next 3 years the board is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of NEDI.

He thanked the minister and by extension President Barrow for approving the inauguration of the new board.