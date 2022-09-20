Nigeria: Borno Govt Presents Relief Materials to Thousands of Flood Disaster Victims in Dikwa

Following the heavy flooding that erupted in some parts of Borno state, with a displacement of many households, Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday presented relief items to victims in Dikwa local government area.

The Flood Disaster Committee led by the Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur said "the items which are jointly provided by the Borno State Government and the North East Development Commission, NEDC are meant to serve as emergency support to the victims of the flood in the area," stressing that other necessary permanent measures to address the problem of flood in the area would be mapped out by experts in due course.

Kadafur also assured the people that the state government is ever ready to address the problem of flooding in the state.

He disclosed that the committee has been directed to visit all the flood-affected areas with a view to assess the situation and proffer a lasting solution.

The deputy governor also led the committee members and Director General SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo on assessment of the flooded areas, and was conducted round by the Chairman, Dikwa Local Government Council, Hon. Modu Kunsama.

The Chairman informed them that most of the areas worst affected are farmlands while expressing appreciation for the timely response by the state government to address flooding in the state.

The deputy governor and his entourage were also at the 81 Division Task Force Battalion Dikwa where the Acting Commander Major Oyemedan said, the entire Base have been taken over by flood, thereby making life very difficult for the soldiers and appealed for an urgent solution to address the problem.

Major Oyemedan also appealed to the State government to consider providing the military facility with perimeter fencing, as the area is vulnerable to dangerous animals like snakes and other insects.

However, the deputy governor assured them that the committee will look into the possibility of relocating the military formation in Dikwa to a better location as well as address all their problems.

The team were later at the Emir's Palace where they paid homage and seek for his blessings.

The Emir of Dikwa His Royal Highness Mai Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim El kanemi commended the State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum for setting such a powerful committee to address the perennial problem of flooding.

Items presented include 1000 pieces of mats,1000 pieces of blankets and 2000 empty sacks with a payloader and excavator as a primary intervention to assist the victims.