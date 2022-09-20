Liberia: Devils to Cleanup Sanniquellie Market

Nimba County — By everal Country Devils or traditional bush masters are expected to carry out massive cleanup campaign at the Sanniquellie General Market and the historical man-made Lake Telah in Sanniquellie City, Nimba county.

Authorities of the traditional bush society have reportedly informed marketers in Sanniquellie to suspend normal business activities on Wednesday and Thursday this week, to allow the Bush Masters to clean up the market.

This is the first of its kind for traditional masked dances, commonly called Country Devils to want to undertake a civil duty.

The Superintendent of the Sanniquellie General Market, Rebecca Teage, disclosed that traditional chiefs in Sanniquellie have informed marketers to stay away from the market ground on the stipulated days as only men will converge there in huge numbers to execute the cleanup exercise.

Madam Teage said marketers in the provincial city have welcomed the decision by traditional leaders to give the market ground a facelift, including the historical Lake Telah. Editing by