Ghana: 1,487 KM Roads Completed in Eastern Region Since 2017 - Regional Minister

19 September 2022
The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has disclosed that a total of 1,487.62km of road has been completed in the Region since 2017.

A total of 5,404.79km of road, he said, has been awarded to contractors since 2017.

The Minister said this during a press briefing in Accra on Sunday.

Out of the number completed, 206km of road were done under the supervision of the Department of Urban Roads, 440.38km, while 246km and 595.24km of roads were under the supervision of the Department of Feeder Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority respectively.

According to the Minister, the projects were financed with the road fund and funds from COCOBOD.

The roads constructed are; Akropong town roads (3.8km), Nkawkaw town roads (11.25km), Atiwa East and West District town roads (16.10km), Birim Central in Akyem Oda (0.7km), New Juaben North (9.21km), New Juaben South (18.30km), Kyebi town roads (12.4km), Kade town roads (11.4km), Suhum town roads (2.6km), Apirede (1.7km) and Atiwa West District town roads (5.5km).

Asphaltic overlay has also been completed on roads such as the Koforidua and Effiduase town roads, Abuakwa south roads, Akropong town roads, Peduase town roads, Suhum town roads, Birim Central town roads, Asamankese town roads, Atiwa West district town roads and Denkyembour town roads.

