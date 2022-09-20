Ghana: Head of Delegation of European Union to Ghana Calls On Tamale Mayor

The Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Mr Sule Salifu in Tamale.

The purpose of the visit was to deliberate on the progress of work on EU-funded projects in the Tamale Metropolis.

Mr Razaaly disclosed that the delegation would visit some Shea butter processing centres, beneficiary institutions of TVET, Small scale entrepreneurs among other areas of concern in the Metropolis.

On his part, Mr Sule Salifu expressed delight at the strides made by the EU in the Metropolis, stating that its interventions have had a significant impact on the quality of life of the people.

He, however, appealed for a lot more support even as steps are being taken to strengthen the ties and deepen collaboration at bilateral and multilateral levels.