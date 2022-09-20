Nigeria: Akeredolu Hails Northern Govs Over Support for State Police

Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has hailed 19 Northern State Governors and traditional rulers for backing calls for the establishment of state police.

Akeredolu, in his verified Facebook account, noted that the immediate establishment of state police will address the continued insecurity challenges in the country.

He said their decision to support the call for a constitutional amendment to reflect the current realities could not have come at a better time than now when the confidence in the capacity of the Federal Government to secure the country appears shaky.

His words: "The Southern Governors Forum received with great relief the news of the resolution of the 19 Northern State Governors and Northern Traditional Rulers Council to call for the immediate establishment of State Police to address the continued insecurity challenges in the country."

The governor said, " All patriots must salute the courage of the 19 Northern Governors and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council for their stance at this crucial moment in the country.

"We, on our part at the Southern Governors Forum have continued to reiterate the fact of the incongruity inherent in an arrangement which purports to be federal, nominally, but whose observances stand at variance with the best practices espoused by climes considered advanced and progressing, amenable to nuances and adaptations which reflect and accommodate the yearnings for inclusion of the component units.

"We will continue to insist on the creation of State Police as the only logical and pragmatic solution to the pervasive problem of insecurity in the land. In addition to this, we shall not fail to renew the call for the adoption of policies geared towards real devolution of powers to the federating units indeed. This is the surest path to peace and progress."