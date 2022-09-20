Nigeria: BBNaija 7 - HoH Chichi Saves Daniella, Phyna As Bella, Hermes, 4 Others Up for Possible Eviction

The new Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Season 7 reality TV show, Chichi, has saved two fellow housemates, Daniella and Phyna, from possible eviction next Sunday.

However, six housemates namely

Adekunle, Bella, Hermes, Groovy, Sheggz and Bryan are all up for possible eviction.

This came as a result of the Supreme Veto Power given to the new Head of House, to determine who is up for eviction on the next Sunday night leading to the grand finale of the show.

Chichi had to listen to pitches from the housemates as they vie for spots in the finale.

The housemates were given 90 seconds each to plead to the Supreme Veto Powe holder for a spot at the grand finale.

Phyna entered the room and starts hyping Chichi. "I'm selling myself... I say the streets made a Queen!" "Pick me and save me!"

Groovy told Chichi he wanted her to pick him because he wanted to share the stage with her. He told her they share the same dream and that she has faced so many odds to be where she is and that he's happy for her.

Bella was short of words, saying: "I'd love to get to the finals. I'll be shocked and surprised if you pick me. We're not best friends. That's it," and they both burst into laughter.

Hermes told Chichi that she knew he looks out for her. He loves that she's the life of the party and they are both lit. Essentially, he told her to select him so she can have a lit week.

"If I didn't win, Bella didn't win, it should be you," Sheggz told Chichi. He told her at least she knows he's real and even when they fight, it's on "real P".

"I'm proud of where you've gotten to and the woman that you've become. We didn't particularly start off as friends, but I can confidently say we are working towards being friends," said Adekunle to Chichi. He kindly asked her to consider him for the finale.

"I'm truly happy for you," Bryann told Chichi. He said he felt like she should pick whoever is in her heart. Chichi wants him to try and convince her. Bryann does not know what to say to her. "I'm telling you to have an open mind," he says.

"I know you're not going to pick me and it's not a big deal. I feel about you a particular way and I still feel that way," Rachel tells Chichi. They are discussing the fact that they've not been on good terms.