Nigeria: Buhari Hails NDLEA Boss, Marwa, On Unprecedented Drug Bust

20 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, congratulated the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on the recent very successful operation of the Agency leading to the smashing of an international drug syndicate and recovery of the largest cocaine haul measuring 1,855kilograms.

In a telephone call to the chairman of the anti-narcotics agency from New York where he is attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77), President Buhari said that the news of the recovery gladdens his heart.

"I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace. It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership.

"You have demonstrated over and again that choosing you to lead this fight against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth is a very good choice. Please keep up the good work," he said.

At a meeting later with members of his delegation, the President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said, "Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that's a haul."

LEADERSHIP reports that the NDLEA had on Monday announced the "highest cocaine seizure" worth over 278 million dollars and arrest of drug barons including a foreigner in a major operation lasting two days across different locations in Lagos.

