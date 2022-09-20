Rwanda: Kagame Meets New York Mayor Adams

President Paul Kagame on September 16, met with Eric Adams, Mayor of New York, USA during which they discussed different areas of partnerships.

According to the Office of the President, they discussed opportunities for partnerships as well as Rwanda's economic growth and innovative homegrown solutions including Umuganda and car-free day.

Kagame was accompanied by Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board and Amb. Clever Gatete, Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations.

Honored to host my friend President @PaulKagame of Rwanda at City Hall to discuss economic development, public safety and accessible broadband technology. pic.twitter.com/Pto63sEAnH-- Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 17, 2022

Rwanda and the US have a long-standing partnership in areas of economic development as well as capacity building, among others.

As of the end of 2020, Rwandan students in the US hit a record high of 1,444 students and ranked sixth in Sub-Saharan Africa.