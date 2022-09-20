Rwanda: Kagame Honours Retiring U.S. Senator for His Friendship Towards Rwanda

President Paul Kagame has praised Jim Inhofe, a retiring United States of America senator, for his friendship towards Africa and Rwanda in particular.

The 87-year-old lawmaker is set to retire effective January 3, 2023, after 35 years in Congress representing the State of Oklahoma, and a career in politics spanning over 50 years.

On Thursday, September 15, Rwanda hosted a breakfast at the U.S Capitol in appreciation of his career and how he has particulary contributed to the understanding of Africa and Rwanda in the US Congress.

Inhofe has in the past spent time to speak about Rwanda in the US Congress, where he highlighted issues including the bloody history of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

In a message that President Paul Kagame sent to the retiring senator, he stated that his dedication to Rwanda has nurtured relationships that have helped strengthen the bonds between Rwanda and United States.

"We have watched you invest in learning about and understanding Rwanda and other African countries. We have also watched you educate your peers on the importance of Africa and countries like Rwanda as worthy global allies." Kagame said.

He added: "You have shown that a productive relationship with the United States is mutually beneficial for our people and contributes to greater security and stronger economies."

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta addresses the event on September 15

On his part, Inhofe appreciated the warm welcome that he said he is always given whenever he travels to Rwanda.

He talked about his first time in Rwanda and how President Kagame agreed to meet with them.

"After midnight he [President] agreed to meet with us and he has been meeting with us ever since then and we have had opportunities to do things together," he narrated.

Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Mathilde Mukantabana, the Ambassador of Rwanda to the US presented a made-in-Rwanda artpiece as a gift to Inhofe.

Rwanda's ambassador to the US, Mukantabana and Minister Vincent Biruta hand over a gift to Senator Jim Inhofe for his role and his friendship towards Africa and Rwanda in particular. during a breakfast event on Thursday, September 15. / Courtesy

Explaining the meaning of thee painting Biruta said: "The shields and spears in this painting symbolize the readiness to defend and fight for your country. The moon and the rays symbolize power and wisdom. And the fact that these elements appear in pairs in this painting means unity."

Members of the US Congress who spoke in reflection of traveling with Senator Inhofe to Africa, talked about his engagements with African leaders in humility and respect, all based on his faith.

African Diplomatic corps and officials from Congress, Pentagon, and State Department attended the breakfast.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta and Jim Inhofe, a retiring United States of America senator, at the event.