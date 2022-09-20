Nigeria: Claims Against Obi Mischievous, Labour Party Media Team Slams Oshiomhole

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Media Office of Obi-Datti Movement has described as mischievous claims by former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that insecurity in Anambra State was at its highest ebb when Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, was governor of the state.

This is just as they said no amount of lies or propaganda orchestrated to frustrate the Obi movement of taking back Nigeria would see the light of the day.

A statement signed by the Media Office of Obi-Datti Movement, followed questions raised by Oshiomhole at the ongoing APC National Youths Summit in Abuja that how can Peter Obi, "a man who couldn't fix a security challenge in his own state which requires courage, convince the people that he would fix the security challenges in Nigeria?

The media office said when the LP candidate told Nigerians severally to go and verify his past, he knew what the outcome of such verification would be-in his favour-"except for some individuals who would always stand truth on its head, and fabricate tales ostensibly."

In the statement, the former Edo State governor was reminded of statements credited to former Inspector General of Police (IG), Abubakar Muhammed, commending Obi of the level of security in Anambra State,, and thereafter urging his predecessor, Willie Obiano, to build on the feat already established by Obi.

It read: "If Oshiohmole had bordered to verify Obi's security records as Anambra State governor, he would have found what the Inspector General of Police in 2014, Abubakar Mohammed, said in Awka, Anambra State capital, on April 10, 2014, shortly after Obi left office that was copiously captured by many mainstream and social media establishments on April 11, 2014.

"Oshiohmole,, but for mischief, would also have found that Obi is on record to have been one of the most ruthless state governors in tackling the kidnap menace in the country. It's still green in everybody's memory how Obi personally supervised the sealing off and demolition of hotels and buildings used by kidnappers and other criminal gangs in the state. Crime record in Anambra State under Obi was outstanding and security leaders never failed to appreciate this feat.

"Below, we republished a story as published by one of the top national dailies, the Nation Newspaper, on April 11, 2014, captioned: 'IG declares Anambra safest since five years'.

"The publication says: 'The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, yesterday declared that Anambra State remained the safest state in the last five years, according to police records. He urged Governor Willie Obiano to emulate his predecessor by sustaining the security situation in the state.

'The inspector-general hailed the relationship between the police and the government under Peter Obi, which contributed to the improved security, and reassured Governor Obiano that the police would give him a 100 per cent support to rid the state of kidnappers and robbers. He urged Obiano to deal with any ruler, who encourages crime in his community.

'I am ready to support Anambra governor to actualise its dream of securing the state. And I must assure you that if the governor is initiating measures to strengthen security in Anambra, he needs the support and it is time for the governor to tell you that the change you are looking for is here'."

The Obi-Datti Media Office, therefore, urged members of the public to be vigilant and resist any attempt to foist proxy president on them with lies, "and that they should repel any fraudulent person trying to frustrate the Movement's goal of taking back our beloved country battered by corrupt and greedy leaders."