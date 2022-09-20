Ghana: 'MTN Ghana Committed to Improving Network Connectivity'

Sunyani — Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to improve network connectivity in the country.

To this end, it said it would expand network connectivity to underserved areas and enhance existing infrastructure to boost both data and voice connectivity.

The Senior Manager, corporate communications, MTN, Mrs Georgina AsareFiagbenu, said this in an interaction with media practitioners and other stakeholders on Friday in Sunyani.

She hinted that the company would be rolling out 400 new sites whilst existing 746 sites would be upgraded to 4G to, among others, help enhance services to the more than 10 million worldwide subscribers of Ayoba, which had about 15 micro applications to provide good services to the customers.

In addition to MTN's primary mandate, MrsFiagbenu stated that the company had launched a plastic and waste management programme to address the challenges faced in order to drive a sustainable environment.

She announced that the company had spent GH¢ 64million in sustainable community projects made up of 157 social projects; 53 health, 87 education and 13 economic empowerment projects among others.

The head of network in the Northern Sector, Mr Joseph Asare, in a presentation indicated that from January to June the company recorded 125 fibre cuts which was affecting the company's operations.

MTN Ghana, in the first half of 2022, contributed about 29.6 per cent of its total revenue, amounting to approximately GH¢1.4 billion in direct and indirect taxes, and payments to governmental agencies according to Ghana's half year financial results for 2022.

The company he said was in strong support of the government's developmental projects in digital solutions such as Girls in ICT Extended partnership, ICT Hub project, Accra Innovation City project, and Ghana CARES framework support.