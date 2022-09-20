Ghana: GBA to Hold AGM Sept 28

20 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will hold its maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM)at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The meeting will review and make amendments to the Authority's constitution, discuss percentage boxers' purse to the GBA and boxing gyms.

According to a statement from the GBA, the meeting will also define the roles of managers, promoters, Guardians and consider other matters.

Invitations have since been handed to the trainers, promoters, managers, matchmakers/agents, veteran professional boxers, regions, ring officials, professional boxers, boxing clubs, gyms, Honourary Members and other stakeholder of the GBA.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X