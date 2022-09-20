Ghana: GBA to Hold AGM Sept 28

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will hold its maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM)at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The meeting will review and make amendments to the Authority's constitution, discuss percentage boxers' purse to the GBA and boxing gyms.

According to a statement from the GBA, the meeting will also define the roles of managers, promoters, Guardians and consider other matters.

Invitations have since been handed to the trainers, promoters, managers, matchmakers/agents, veteran professional boxers, regions, ring officials, professional boxers, boxing clubs, gyms, Honourary Members and other stakeholder of the GBA.