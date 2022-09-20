Ghana: Old Students Urged to Help Complete AWUSCO Projects

Tsitoawudome — The Headmaster of Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO), Mr Courage Meteku, has appealed to old students to help complete development projects in the school.

He said the roofing of the school's science laboratory was in a deplorable state and would need to re-roof to help students have access to it even in the rainy season.

Mr Meteku made the call on Saturday in Tsito-Awudome at the homecoming ceremony of the old students.

The ceremony saw old students from 1967 to 2016 thronging AUSCO to fraternise with mates and current students.

The old students inspected some facilities at the school, including guidance, counselling and mentorship section, and organised health screening and breakfast with the students.

Additionally, five best performing students in the 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) received the Elizabeth Adjei excellence awards.

The awardees, Boateng Valice Gods time, Uwandu Might, Hanson Regina, Gbadago Israel Mensah and Agamah Dennis Mawulorm, each received $1000 to cover their tuition at the tertiary level.

Mr Metekusaid "things that, the school needs urgently is the roofing of the science laboratory because we are in the rainy season and a two 2.5 horsepower ignition pump for our boreholes."

He appealed to the old students to adopt the writers and debaters club and give financial support to the school's National Maths and Science quiz team as they prepare for a competition next month.

Mr Meteku urged the old students to sustain their support for the school and asked the final year students to come back and support their school in future.

The national president of the Old Students Union of AWUSCO (OSUA) Professor Leonard K Amekudzi, said the union would unite with other groups of old students towards the development of AWUSCO.

He said the union was still on a membership drive and had assigned the school's projects to the various year groups.

Prof. Amekudzi, who is also the Provost of the College of Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said OSUA was working hard to complete the school's clinic project.

He gave the promise that the clinic project would be completed before the commemoration of the school's 60th anniversary next year.

Prof. Amekudzi, therefore, called on old students both home and abroad to contribute towards the project, to raise the image of the school.