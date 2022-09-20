Ghana: Scoring Against Hearts Excites Me - Razak

Accra Great Olympics striker, Yussif Abdul-Razak, says he takes delight in scoring against city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Razak netted his third goal against the Phobians on Sunday in their 1-1 draw week two game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His decent run of form against the Phobians makes him one of the surest candidates for selection for the mouthwatering Accra derby and hopes that decent run against the Phobians continue.

"It's my third goal against Hearts in two seasons. It brings me joy whenever I score against them (Hearts). Playing against Hearts is always a big occasion and when you score, you become an instant hero."

Speaking to the Times Sports after Sunday's game, the former U-20 forward expressed excitement at being on the score sheet and was optimistic his first goal of the new campaign will open the floodgates for many more to come.

"This was my first goal of the season and it was against Hearts. I believe it's a sign that I'll get more goals for my club. I'm ready to achieve that feat which requires focus and consistency", he said.

Razak gave Olympics the lead on the eighth minute following a poor start from the Hearts defence but Hearts fought and grabbed a point with a late header from new signing Konadu Yiadom.

According to Razak, Olympics is keen on finishing among the top four but that can only be achieved through consistency and team work.

"We showed signs of a good season during our triumph in the GHALCA G6 tournament. We started the season well against Bechem United and have earned a point today."

"Our aim was to stretch our winning run over them but it didn't happen. Hearts also played well and I think we all deserved something from the game."

Razak has been handed a call-up to Ghana's Black Meteors (U-23) by Coach Ibrahim Tanko in the provisional 27-man squad to begin camping in Prampram ahead of the African U-23 qualifiers later this year.