Liberia: Cummings Promises a Government of Merit System

Opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says if he is elected Liberia's president in 2023, he will ensure that the country is built on a merit-based system.

"We want to build a Liberia where it's based on merit. And so, we don't care if applicants are from ANC (Alternative National Congress), CDC (Coalition for Democratic Change), UP (Unity Party) or any religion," said Mr. Cummings on Monday, 19 September 2022.

Making a special remark at the Cummings Africa Foundation scholarship award and honoring program, Mr. Cummings said people don't choose where they want to be born, their tribes, religion or color.

According to the Alternative National Congress (ANC) standard bearer, these things should not give anyone advantage or disadvantage because it's not their choice.

Rather, he said it's what you do, and the choices you make that should make a difference.

"We don't care because those things are not your choice. It's what you do with your life that matters," he said.

"Liberia will not change because we talk it despite, we are good at talking. Liberia will not change because we [are] easy to change. Liberia will change because of the work, sacrifices, and the effort we apply," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings used the occasion to encourage Liberians to have interest in the sciences because the future of the country depends on those areas.

He expressed excitement to support the sciences which represent the future of the world, adding that he wants Liberia and Liberians to be part of the future of the world.

"Liberians should be very proud because of this achievement, but it does not end here because [in] life, you have to keep pushing and keep learning new things every day," he said.

At the same time, Cummings extended thanks and appreciation to the team of panelists for awarding the scholarship to deserving Liberians.

He said he was happy that six out of the nine recipients are females.

"This is a scholarship based on merit, therefore, it's not financial aid. This is something you earn because financial aid [is] based on financial needs and all the applicants that apply have financial needs," Cummings explained.

He said the recipients came through a rigorous process and they have earned the scholarship.

Dozens of young Liberians from different religious, political and tribal backgrounds early Monday morning at an elaborate program received a merit scholarship of one semester from the Cummings Africa Foundation.

It will afford them the opportunity to pursue tertiary education at various prestigious private universities across the country.

The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) is a non-profit organization founded by the Cummings family.

It began providing full scholarships to Liberians in 2017 and since then, CAF has provided approximately US $120, 000 to more than hundred Liberian students some of whom are expected to be leaving various universities this December.

CAF believes and works from the position that if every person, in every community, is given the right opportunities for better healthcare, education, and the ability to earn a meaningful income, he or she can reach his or her full potential.

However, since CAF's creation in 2015, it has invested over US$5 million implementing education, health and entrepreneurship programs.

CAF on Monday awarded nine full scholarships to prospective students to pursue tertiary studies in the areas of sciences, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and agriculture for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Introducing the program, Mrs. Teresa Cummings, wife of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and founder of the CAF, said the institution is intended to contribute to the betterment of communities and positively transform the lives of many, igniting the prospect of possibility for all.

According to her, the foundation supports education and human development in Liberia.

She added that they have provided financial and in-kind assistance to several philanthropic projects in the areas of education, health, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

"It feels good in our hearts to give funds for students to create opportunities because sometimes, people have the know-how, will but don't have the funds to help create their opportunities," she said.