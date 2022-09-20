Liberia: Senator Johnson Lauds Cummings for U.S.$50,000 Contribution to PYJ University

20 September 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson has described the Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress, as a good humanitarian, referencing his donation of U$50, 000.00 towards the PYJ Polytechnic University in Nimba.

Senator Johnson said the financial contributions by Mr. Cummings, now Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties were made timely in separate installments. The Nimba County Senator recognized the Collaborating Political Party Standard Bearer's contribution by describing him as a good humanitarian.

Construction work on the US$4.5 million PYJ Polytechnic University started seven years ago in 2015, and it is currently seeking a legislative Charter for a Liberian Government subsidy to begin academic programs in early 2023.

Its founder, Senator Prince Johnson, who prides the University as his legacy said the request for a government subsidy to the University is currently pending before the National Legislature for concurrence.

The request, however, is reportedly facing hiccups by some Lawmakers who are demanding a change of name of the University from PYJ Polytechnic University to Nimba County University. PYJ's peers are skeptical about the stigma and role of its founder in the 14 years of brutal war that killed a quarter million of the Liberian population.

Senator Johnson speaking on a radio Talkshow program on Saturday, September 17, said the PYJ Polytechnic University has already recruited teaching staff including Americans, Nigerians, and Liberians to begin the academic year.

Courses to be offered at the University include Nursing, Public health, Laboratory Science, Midwifery, and Pharmacology.

